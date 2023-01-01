About this product
The Dr. Dabber Switch is a game-changing induction e-rig vaporizer engineered to deliver optimal vapor quality from both oils and herb in seconds. As a dab rig that also works with dry herb, the Switch breaks boundaries to offer a complete high-performance vaping experience. With a groundbreaking temperature range consisting of 25 heating profiles including herb and oil modes and an extra powerful battery enabling up to 150 uses per charge, the Switch vaporizer perfects the essentials of vaping. Included in the collectors box is everything you need from proprietary tools and white and black ceramic induction cups to a premium carb cap and storage containers.
While most vaporizers offer 5 heat settings at the most, Dr Dabber Switch expands horizons with 25 heating profiles. Choose the best temperature for unlocking your favorite compounds, or extracting the most from your preferred oil or strain. Explore the full range of vapor profiles from small, intensely flavorful hits to large-and-in-charge rips. Switch between Oil and Herb mode in seconds. Engineered for versatility, the Switch vaporizer lets you tailor your sessions to any material or vaping style. Changing heat is easy with a simple and intuitive control panel.
Designed to deliver the utmost vapor quality, Dr Dabber Switch comes with two ceramic induction cups. The first, a white ceramic cup, pulls excellent flavor from material even at higher temps. The second, a black ceramic cup, is geared toward low temp dabs that bring even more flavor. More porous than white ceramic, the black ceramic cup absorbs material, allowing oils to melt into the ceramic so every drop goes to use. Both induction cups are made of high grade ceramic that heats slowly, extracting a wide range of flavor notes while keeping hits smooth.
Boasting one of the mightiest batteries to date, Dr. Dabber Switch is faster, longer-lasting, and more dynamic than the average vaporizer. Heating in a rapid 4 seconds, the Switch vaporizer delivers whatever type of vapor you want exactly when you want. The battery charges in just 60 minutes, much faster than the average vape, and lasts for almost 200 uses per single charge. Pass-through functionality enables enjoyment even while charging. Set your own hold times and the Dr. Dabber Switch will keep its heat for as long as you need. The battery will also run an automatic cool down after each heat cycle, and initiate a self-cleaning mode to burn off any remaining residue from the ceramic induction cups.
The Dr. Dabber Switch comes with a stunning hourglass-style bubbler made of high-grade borosilicate glass. The resulting rips are moisture-conditioned and purified for smoother inhales. The Dr Dabber Switch bubbler is crack-resistant, ensuring durable and reliable performance. With groundbreaking heat settings, exceptional vapor quality, dual-functionality, and an industry-leading battery, Dr Dabber Switch marks the arrival of the next generation of vaporizers.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯
Dr. Dabber Switch E-Rig Vaporizer
Dual Compatible Enail Vaporizer
2x Ceramic Induction Cups
Borosilicate Glass Bubbler
25 Ambient Light Settings
4 Second Heat Up Time
25 Heat Settings
60 Minute Full Charging
Pass-Through Functionality
150 Uses Per Single Charge
Borosilicate Glass Carb Cap
Wax Storage Container Included
Box Includes:
1 x Dr Dabber Switch Vaporizer
1 x Black Ceramic Induction Cup
1 x White Ceramic Induction Cup
1 x Borosilicate Glass Bubbler
1 x Silicone Wax Container
1 x Ceramic Flower Filter
1 x Dab Tool/Carb Cap
1 x Tweezers
1 x Charger
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
