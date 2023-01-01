Dripping into action is the latest variation of the Limited Edition Switch Monochrome series--the Dr. Dabber Switch Slime Green Edition. The Slime Green Switch is housed inside a stimulating bright green shell and complemented by matching anodized green knurling. This vibrant statement piece is accompanied by limited edition slime green accessories, including Dr. Dabber’s newly designed glass carb cap and a matching anodized dabber tool, accessories not currently available with any other Switch on the market. The Dr. Dabber Switch Slime Green Edition is just as reliable as the original Switch Vaporizer, with the exception that this limited edition design will instantly showcase your bold taste for the extraordinary.



Whether you're vaping particularly dense herbs or very viscous oils, the Dr. Dabber Switch Slime Green Edition has 25 carefully calibrated heat settings for handling any situation. These 25 heat settings aren't just a selling feature but allow for total customization over your vapor profiles. If you want an emphasis on flavor, there is a setting for that. If you prefer superior vapor density, there’s a setting for that too. If you want to crank it up for a cloudy experience, no problem. Running out of material at home and want to use a smaller amount than you normally do? Just turn it down a couple of notches. The Switch is designed by people who understand that no two hits are the same, just like no two flowers or oils are the same. The Switch’s versatility is simply astounding. The Switch Vaporizer has a generally simple-to-use interface, and Quick Reference Cards are also included to expedite any learning curve.



The Dr. Dabber Switch Slime Green Edition is capable of up to 150 uses on a single charge. These are not laboratory numbers; this is real life. For the average user, this means well over a week of use on a single charge. Add to that the convenience of pass-through charging that allows you to still use the vaporizer while it's plugged in and charging. This kind of efficiency and versatility in a device as powerful as the Switch is simply unheard of. Taking into account that a full charge takes only 60 minutes, it’s safe to say the Dr. Dabber Switch Slime Green edition is in a league of its own. Over-voltage, over-current, under-voltage, over-temperature, short-circuit, and reverse-polarity protection is built right into the unit so you know you’ll get the most out of your purchase. That’s also why Dr. Dabber is proud to offer an included 2-year manufacturer's warranty on all electronic components.



The patent-pending induction heating technology inside allows the Slime Green Edition Switch to heat to target temperatures in an incredibly short amount of time. We’re talking an average of 4 seconds (depending on the selected temperature). This sort of speed is simply not possible with traditional convection and conduction vaporizers. On top of that, the induction heating setup allows for the electronics to be completely sealed off from the heating element, meaning absolutely no possibility of mechanical failure due to leakage. You can literally pour water into the Switch's heating element, press the button, and bring the water inside the dish to a boil with no harm to electrical components inside. The Switch is NOT like other vaporizers. Make the switch today and do it in unprecedented style with the Dr. Dabber Switch Limited Edition Slime Green Vaporizer!



Get Connected:



Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯

Dr. Dabber Switch Slime Green Edition

Heavy-Duty Borosilicate Bubbler

Fast 4-Second Heat Up Time

25 LED Light Show Options

Anodized Green Knurling

Bright Slime Green Shell

Intuitive Interface

25 Heat Settings

Self Cleaning Mode

Limited Edition Design

Auto Cool Down Cycles

150 Uses Per Single Charge

Dual Compatible E-Rig Vaporizer

2-Year Manufacturer Warranty on Parts

Matching Slime Green Accessories Included



Box Includes:



1 x Dr. Dabber Switch Slime Green Edition

1 x White Ceramic Induction Cup

1 x Black Ceramic Induction Cup

1 x Borosilicate Glass Bubbler

1 x Reverse Action Tweezers

1 x Silicone Wax Container

1 x Quick Reference Cards

1 x Ceramic Flower Filter

1 x Green Dabber Tool

1 x Glass Carb Cap

1 x Switch Charger

1 x User Manual

