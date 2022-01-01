About this product
You’ll go absolutely coconuts when you get your hands on this stunning water pipe from Empire Glassworks. Each Coconut Colada Mini Bong is made by hand from top to bottom, and measures approximately 6” inches tall. The included 14mm male bowl piece features a large glass opal that provides an easy grip while showcasing a dichroic Empire Glassworks decal on the inside for an added touch of style. The reinforced Dewar’s joint (the small glass arm below the joint) is made from brown color-matching glass and works to keep your coconut bong safe while being handled by some of your not so careful friends. Start embracing your carefree lifestyle and bubble away your worries today with the Coconut Colada Water Pipe!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Empire Glassworks Coconut Colada Mini Bong
Premium Borosilicate Glass Water Pipe
Blueberry & Strawberry Accents
Worked Straw Mouthpiece
Glass Cocktail Umbrella
Worked Lime Garnish
Hand Mixed Colors
Diffuser Downstem
Coconut Chamber
6” inches Tall
Bent Neck
Thick Glass
Banger Hanger
Reinforced Joint
3” inch Wide Base
14mm Female Joint
14mm Opal Bowl Piece
Coconut Cocktail Themed
Ground Glass Connections
Limited Quantity & Availability
Individually Handmade Artwork*
American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
*Note: Every Empire Glassworks creation is individually handmade down to the finest detail leading to slight variations in color & design. Each piece comes out slightly different than the last, meaning the one you choose is guaranteed to be one of a kind!
About this brand
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.