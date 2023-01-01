About this product
Looking for a new bong with a little kick? Then the Empire Glassworks Sriracha Bottle Mini Rig will be right up your alley. Combining the spicy amazingness of Sriracha hot sauce and the expert craftsmanship of the glassblowers at Empire Glassworks, this 6.5” inch bong is guaranteed to spice things up at your next smoke sesh. Made from thick borosilicate glass with custom mixed colors, the Sriracha Bottle Bong features handmade worked glass accents that look exactly like the real deal hot sauce.
This fully functional Sriracha Bottle Bong is equipped with a 14mm glass opal bowl piece with a subtle Empire Glassworks Decal embedded inside. Equipped with a fixed diffuser downstem that effectively filters each rip paired with a reinforced 14mm female joint, Empire Glassworks has done it again with this irresistible glass water pipe. Get your hands on this smoking hot water pipe before it’s too late.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Empire Glassworks Sriracha Bottle Bong
Premium Borosilicate Glass Water Pipe
Fixed 3-Hole Diffuser Downstem
90° Reinforced Banger Hanger
Sriracha Hot Sauce Themed
Highly Detailed Artwork
Worked Glass Accents
6.75" inches Tall
2” Base Diameter
14.5mm Female Joint
14mm Glass Opal Bowl
Perfect Sriracha Replica
Portable & Travel-Friendly
Limited Quantity & Availability
Individually Handcrafted Art Piece*
American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
* Every Empire Glassworks creation is individually handcrafted to the finest detail, thus leading to slight variations in color & design. Each piece comes out slightly different than the last, meaning the one you choose is guaranteed to be one of a kind!
This fully functional Sriracha Bottle Bong is equipped with a 14mm glass opal bowl piece with a subtle Empire Glassworks Decal embedded inside. Equipped with a fixed diffuser downstem that effectively filters each rip paired with a reinforced 14mm female joint, Empire Glassworks has done it again with this irresistible glass water pipe. Get your hands on this smoking hot water pipe before it’s too late.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Empire Glassworks Sriracha Bottle Bong
Premium Borosilicate Glass Water Pipe
Fixed 3-Hole Diffuser Downstem
90° Reinforced Banger Hanger
Sriracha Hot Sauce Themed
Highly Detailed Artwork
Worked Glass Accents
6.75" inches Tall
2” Base Diameter
14.5mm Female Joint
14mm Glass Opal Bowl
Perfect Sriracha Replica
Portable & Travel-Friendly
Limited Quantity & Availability
Individually Handcrafted Art Piece*
American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
* Every Empire Glassworks creation is individually handcrafted to the finest detail, thus leading to slight variations in color & design. Each piece comes out slightly different than the last, meaning the one you choose is guaranteed to be one of a kind!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.