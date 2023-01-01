About this product
Combining the timeless beaker bong design with vintage 70’s styling, this Famous Brandz Water Pipe is a modern twist of a pastime favorite. The Famous X Privilege Beaker Bong is dressed to impress, featuring a far-out drip pattern on a fumed glass body that was designed to look like a lava lamp. The Privilege Beaker is equipped with a diffuser downstem in the base that uses small slits at the bottom of the glass to filter your smoke through water. Just above, a triple-pinched ice catcher within the straight neck allows you to stack up cubes for icy cold hits. The straight neck is topped with a thick black glass mouthpiece that offers airtight draws and an ergonomic grip while handling.
The Privilege Bong is the only water pipe in the Famous X Collection that features a fully colored body. The fumed body is made from thick borosilicate glass and measures 12” inches tall. The downstem is removable for hassle-free cleaning and features a 14mm female joint that holds an included 14mm funnel bowl piece. Built to deliver groovy hits from your favorite dry herbs strains, this thick glass bowl piece is complete with a matching black glass handle that provides an easy grip while lifting the bowl after each hit. The Famous X Privilege Water Pipe is delivered in a matching collectors box that is reusable for safe storage between uses. An absolute privilege to add to your glass collection, light up your Lava Lamp with this 70’s trip from Famous Brandz today!
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Famous X Privilege Beaker Bong
Premium Borosilicate Glass
6-Slit Diffuser Downstem
Lava Lamp Drip Pattern
Rounded Mouthpiece
Black Glass Accents
Fumed Glass Body
12” inches Tall
Beaker Base
Ice Catcher
Easy to Clean
45° Joint Angle
Removable Stem
14mm Female Joint
14mm Male Bowl Piece
Reusable Collectors Box
Thick Scientific Glass Bong
Red/Gold Famous Brandz Decal
4.5” inch 18mm-to-14mm Downstem
Proudly Designed in Canada [Toronto]
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
