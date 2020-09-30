The Gravitron has remained the most ruthless, yet efficient, smoking device on the market for a reason. The Gravitron is the first affordable glass gravity bong ever made and a true crowd pleaser for everyone from entry-level smoker to aficionado toker. A rubber seal lines the base perimeter of the inside bottle, preventing glass on glass contact for a seamless user experience. If accidents do happen, all parts are affordable and easy to replace. The Gravitron even has custom parts to upgrade your new Gravity Bong with the addition of a bubbling glass downstem or a quartz dab rig nail for concentrates! The Grav 11” Gravitron, or Medium Gravitron, is the smaller edition of Grav’s flagship product, and still as much fun to use & hard-hitting as it was way back in 2004 when it was invented.



The Medium 11” Gravitron is super easy to use. Start by filling the outer base with about 8” inches of water, which should hit just below the decal. Then place the glass bottle into the base, and load the included 12mm bowl with your dry herbs. Place the bowl in the mouthpiece of the bottle, and light your herbs while slowly pulling the bottle upwards at the same time. Gravity will cause the bowl to self-ignite as you continue pulling upwards and the inner bottle will fill with smoke. When you're ready, remove the bowl and inhale through the mouthpiece of the bottle as you push it back down into the water. This will create a pressurized flow of smoke and offer huge hits in record time. Get yourself a gravity bong you’ll be proud to keep on display with the Grav 11” Gravitron!



Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

Grav® Medium Gravitron Gravity Bong

First Grav Labs Product Created

Premium Borosilicate Glass

Protective Rubber Lining

Replaceable Parts

11” inches Tall

Easy to Use

Gravitron Decal*

12mm Female Joint

12mm Glass Bowl Slide

Sturdy 3.5” inch Base Diameter

World's First Glass Gravity Bong