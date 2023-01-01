About this product
This scientific glass water pipe from Grav comes with a ringing endorsement. Shaped like a large service bell, the Grav 9” Bell Base Beaker Bong features a straightforward design that uses a reinforced downstem to lead your smoke into a unique orb percolator housed within the base. The orb perc uses multiple downward facing holes within the cylindrical glass chamber to disperse your smoke through water, filtering and cooling each hit to perfection. The fixed orb perc also doubles as the perfect shape to replicate your bell’s ringer! The neck of this water pipe is finished with a sandblasted GRAV decal and topped with an ergonomic, rounded mouthpiece that makes handling this piece a breeze.
The Grav 9” Bell Base Bong may seem simple, but the delightful shape and flawless functionality makes this piece a knock out ringer. Each of these water pipes include a 14mm Grav Cup Bowl Piece for your dry herbs and work best with about 2” inches of water in the base. The tiered design prevents water from splashing out of the piece and the banger hanger joint makes it super easy to add a 14mm quartz banger for use with concentrates. Whether your in the service industry or just have an odd inclination with bells, the Grav 9” Bell Base Beaker Bong will have you covered.
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Grav® Bell Base Beaker Bong
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Voluminous Bell Chamber
Ergonomic Mouthpiece
Natural Splashguard
90° Reinforced Joint
Fixed Downstem
Orb Percolator
9” inches Tall
Beaker Base
Straight Neck
4.5” inches Wide
14mm Female Joint
14mm Grav Cup Bowl
Banger Hanger Design
Sandblasted GRAV Decal
Thick Scientific Glass Bong
Proudly Designed in the USA
Get Connected:
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
