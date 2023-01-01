About this product
Forget about the motion of the ocean, it's all about the size of the ship with Grav’s Extra Large Beaker Bong. This tantalizing bad boy is the largest water pipe that Grav produces and measures in at an enormous 20” inches tall. The Grav Extra Large Beaker Bong is equipped with a stylish geometric-pinched ice catcher for stacking up ice cubes within the straight neck as far as the eyes can see. The beaker bottom houses a Swiss-style percolator downstem that uses several holes at the base of the glass to effectively filter your smoke through water as you inhale. The extra lengthy neck and voluminous beaker base work in perfect harmony to give your smoke plenty of time to cool down within the thick borosilicate glass walls, especially when topped with ice. We recommend filling the base with approximately 3.5” inches of water for optimal filtration and just the right amount of draw-resistance.
The Grav Extra Large 20” inch Beaker Bong is complete with a sandblasted GRAV decal on the neck and finished with your choice of an entirely clear body, or with matching black accents on the mouthpiece and base. The joint is angled upwards for easy lighting of your herbs from the included 14mm Grav Cup Bowl, while the beveled base provides both a modern look and extra stability between uses. At the very top, a large rounded mouthpiece offers an ergonomic grip while handling this behemoth, and provides comfortable, airtight draws with every hit. The fission downstem is removable to allow for easy cleaning, whether you're giving this colossal beaker a full scrub down or just replacing the water inside. Short & sweet may do the trick but for those who yearn for something big, the Grav Extra Large 20” inch Beaker Bong is guaranteed to satisfy your needs and then some.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Grav® Extra Large Beaker Bong
High-Grade Borosilicate Glass
Swiss Percolator Downstem
50mm Heavy Wall Tubing
Ergonomic Mouthpiece
Geometric Ice Catcher
Natural Splashguard
Modern Design
20” inches Tall
Beaker Base
Clear Glass
Easy to Clean
45° Joint Angle
14mm Female Joint
14mm Grav Cup Bowl
Sandblasted GRAV Decal
Thick Scientific Glass Bong
Removable Fission Downstem
Choice of Black or Clear Accents
Sturdy 4” inch Wide Beveled Base
Proudly Designed in the USA [Austin, TX]
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
