Choose your weapon and easily block airflow from opposing joint using the included male/female reversible glass plug. Both chambers converge on a pill-shaped bottom chamber that houses an inline perc for thoroughly filtering your smoke through water. From there, your smoke will travel upwards into the showerhead perc that works to further cool each rip before reaching the tapered mouthpiece. Get yourself a bong that most people only dream about with the Grav Labs Dual Function Water Pipe Rig!
Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯
Grav Dual Compatible Water Pipe Rig
High Quality Clear Borosilicate Glass
Made on 44mm Thick Tubing
Pill Shaped Inline Percolator
Showerhead Perc
13” inches Tall
Tapered Mouthpiece
Colored Grav Labs Decal
14mm Male & Female Joint
14mm Domeless Quartz Nail
Reversible Glass Plug Included
14mm Grav Taster® Bowl Piece
Thick, Scientific Glass Party Bong
Designed in the USA [Austin, TX]
** We recommend filling the 13” Grav Labs Dual Function Water Pipe with approximately 2” inches of water for optimal filtration.
