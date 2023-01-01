About this product
The Grav Menorah is a fully functional glass bong that is guaranteed to have your dreidels spinning year round. This novelty water pipe is modeled after the 9-arm Hanukkah Menorah used during the winter holidays to commemorate the miraculous burning of a one day supply of oil for 8 days straight. Just like the legend, the Grav Menorah will have you burning all day long from 8 separate bowl pieces! The Grav Menorah Bong is made from premium borosilicate glass and measures 14” inches in length. This unique water pipe features 8 individual 14mm Grav® Cup Bowls and 8 downstems that each lead to a large conjoined bubbler chamber. A sturdy flared base will keep this bong tabled as you draw huge rips from the 45° angled glass mouthpiece.
The Grav Menorah has custom downstems that were designed to act as a slide for each bowl piece and also as candle cups that fit standard 14mm candlesticks for a more realistic Menorah. Yes that's right, the Grav Menorah Bong functions as both an effective water pipe and as a working Menorah to celebrate the eight nights of Hanukkah! Light up every bowl for massive rips or light one at a time, using pre-packed bowl pieces or candles as plugs to help you clear smoke from the main chamber each draw. If your scared of fire or candles just aren’t your thing, Grav has also engineered these super convenient 14mm airflow plugs that we bundled into a handy 7-pack just for use with the Grav Menorah!
The first ever Grav Menorah Bong was a collaborative effort in 2014 between 420 Science & Grav Labs, as seen in the video below. This water pipe is actually the Version 2 Grav Menorah, a scaled-down model that was redesigned with a more convenient desktop size, a more ergonomic mouthpiece, a larger & heavier base, and a much more affordable price point. This streamlined Grav Menorah Bong also features flower bowl pieces that hold a larger volume of your favorite dry herbs and have convenient stems for easy handling. The joints have been moved much closer together for ease of lighting, while the decal has been updated to the new GRAV logo stylishly sandblasted onto the side of the glass chamber. If your crew is into nontraditional traditions, the Grav Menorah Bong will have you celebrating the miracle of Hanukkah anytime you please.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Grav® Menorah Bong - Version 2
Premium Borosilicate Glass Water Pipe
8 x 14mm Grav® Male Cup Bowl Pieces
8 x Removable Diffuser Downstems
Large Glass Bubbler Chamber
45° Angled Glass Mouthpiece
14mm Female Joints
14” inches Long
Unique Design
Sturdy 4” Flared Base
Novelty/Collectors Item
Sandblasted Grav Decal
Thick Scientific Glass Bong
Joints Double as Candle Holders
Pipe Doubles as Working Menorah!
American Made Glass [Austin, TX]
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
