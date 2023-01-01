The Grav Menorah is a fully functional glass bong that is guaranteed to have your dreidels spinning year round. This novelty water pipe is modeled after the 9-arm Hanukkah Menorah used during the winter holidays to commemorate the miraculous burning of a one day supply of oil for 8 days straight. Just like the legend, the Grav Menorah will have you burning all day long from 8 separate bowl pieces! The Grav Menorah Bong is made from premium borosilicate glass and measures 14” inches in length. This unique water pipe features 8 individual 14mm Grav® Cup Bowls and 8 downstems that each lead to a large conjoined bubbler chamber. A sturdy flared base will keep this bong tabled as you draw huge rips from the 45° angled glass mouthpiece.



The Grav Menorah has custom downstems that were designed to act as a slide for each bowl piece and also as candle cups that fit standard 14mm candlesticks for a more realistic Menorah. Yes that's right, the Grav Menorah Bong functions as both an effective water pipe and as a working Menorah to celebrate the eight nights of Hanukkah! Light up every bowl for massive rips or light one at a time, using pre-packed bowl pieces or candles as plugs to help you clear smoke from the main chamber each draw. If your scared of fire or candles just aren’t your thing, Grav has also engineered these super convenient 14mm airflow plugs that we bundled into a handy 7-pack just for use with the Grav Menorah!



The first ever Grav Menorah Bong was a collaborative effort in 2014 between 420 Science & Grav Labs, as seen in the video below. This water pipe is actually the Version 2 Grav Menorah, a scaled-down model that was redesigned with a more convenient desktop size, a more ergonomic mouthpiece, a larger & heavier base, and a much more affordable price point. This streamlined Grav Menorah Bong also features flower bowl pieces that hold a larger volume of your favorite dry herbs and have convenient stems for easy handling. The joints have been moved much closer together for ease of lighting, while the decal has been updated to the new GRAV logo stylishly sandblasted onto the side of the glass chamber. If your crew is into nontraditional traditions, the Grav Menorah Bong will have you celebrating the miracle of Hanukkah anytime you please.



Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

Grav® Menorah Bong - Version 2

Premium Borosilicate Glass Water Pipe

8 x 14mm Grav® Male Cup Bowl Pieces

8 x Removable Diffuser Downstems

Large Glass Bubbler Chamber

45° Angled Glass Mouthpiece

14mm Female Joints

14” inches Long

Unique Design

Sturdy 4” Flared Base

Novelty/Collectors Item

Sandblasted Grav Decal

Thick Scientific Glass Bong

Joints Double as Candle Holders

Pipe Doubles as Working Menorah!

American Made Glass [Austin, TX]