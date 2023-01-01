About this product
The talented artists at Grav love wild tubing and eccentric percs as much as the next folks. However, they are also aware smokers long for clean lines and a classic design. The smooth simplicity of the Grav Rain Bubbler fits the bill perfectly. This compact piece has a small base that rests comfortably in your hand. When filling this beautiful bubbler before your session, just an inch of water is enough to take the edge off your smoke. The Grav Rain Bubbler is cool and refreshing, just like summer rain.
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Grav® Rain Bubbler Bong
Thick Borosilicate Glass
Ergonomic Mouthpiece
Wedge Shaped Body
Fission Downstem
5mm Thick Glass
6.5” inches Tall
Unique Design
45° Joint Angle
Fixed Downstem
14mm Female Joint
14mm Grav Cup Bowl
Sandblasted GRAV Decal
Scientific Glass Water Pipe
Made in the USA [Austin, TX]
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
