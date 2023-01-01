Love the functionality but hate all the pitfalls of your standard E-Rig? Well, the High Five Duo E-Rig is here to help! The Duo Vaporizer is a revolutionary dual-purpose vaporizer for use with both dry herbs and wax concentrates. The LED display allows you to adjust and set your ideal vaping temperatures and control each session’s duration with the touch of a button. You can always trust your chosen heat setting because, unlike other E-Rigs, the High Five Duo’s complex microprocessor allows for minimal fluctuations and an accurate temperature reading of the bowl instead of the heating element. The precise and intelligent heating system delivers an experience that will enable you to fully enjoy the full flavors and potency of any herbs or concentrates. If you aren’t impressed yet, the Duo features new technology that pulls vapor away from the atomizer, heating element/wires, and other electrical connections, thereby effectively preventing frequent atomizer failure, sticky components, and residue buildup!



The High Five Duo E-Rig is second-to-none when it comes to battery life and is equipped with one of the longest-lasting batteries of any electric dab rig on the market. When your battery does eventually drain, plug in the USB-C fast charger to simultaneously charge the unit while maintaining all functionality for continued use. Topping things off, the High Five Duo features built-in ambient lighting that changes between 11 different colors of your choosing with adjustable brightness on each. The Duo also includes a large capacity 16mm bowl that is perfect if you enjoy group sessions, a thick borosilicate glass bubbler mouthpiece that is removable for easy cleaning, and a high-quality protective carrying case for taking your vaporizer with you on-the-go. Pairing functionality and performance that exceeds expectations with a one-of-a-king alluring aesthetic, the High Five Duo E-Rig Vaporizer is all geared up to elevate your vaporizer game to the next level.



Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯

High Five Vaporizers Duo E-Rig

Deadly Accurate Temperatures

Fully Adjustable Heat Settings

Advanced Microprocessor

Adjustable Brightness

Removable Airpath

Haptic Feedback

Water Filtration

Rapid Heat Up

Easy to Clean

Ergonomic Grip

Long Battery Life

Vibrant LED Display

Fast USB-C Charging

Pass-Through Charging

11 Ambient Light Settings

Large Capacity 16mm Bowl

Dual Function Electric Dab Rig

Zip-Up Protective Carrying Case



Box Includes:



1 x High Five Duo E-Rig Vaporizer

1 x Glass Bubbler Mouthpiece

1 x Magnetic Carb Cap

1 x USB-C Charger

1 x Titanium Bowl

1 x Quartz Bowl

1 x Loading Tool

1 x Hex Key Tool

1 x Carrying Case

1 x 3-Year Device Warranty

1 x 6-Month Atomizer Warranty

