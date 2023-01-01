About this product
Now you can enjoy the luxurious power and performance of the classic Higher Standards Heavy Duty Beaker Bong in a more compact and portable design with the Higher Standards Mini Beaker! The Heavy Duty Mini Beaker measures 8” inches tall, and like all of the glassware produced by Higher Standards, it’s handcrafted in the USA from premium borosilicate glass. The 7mm thick glass on this American-made water pipe was designed to provide the perfect balance of durability, heat resistance, and optimal flavor transfer from both dry herbs and concentrates. Speaking of which, the Higher Standards Mini Beaker Bong comes with everything you need for a complete smoking session, including a thick quartz banger nail for your wax concentrates and a heavy-duty bowl piece for your herbs.
The Higher Standards Mini Beaker Bong is equipped with a removable 6-slit diffuser downstem that methodically filters your smoke through water inside the base as you draw from the rounded mouthpiece. As your vapor is filtered in the beaker base, a triple pinch ice catcher inside the neck allows you to add ice and cool each hit to perfection. Aside from the included 14mm dry herb bowl piece and 45-degree quartz banger mentioned earlier, the Heavy Duty Mini Beaker also includes a glass carb cap for controlling the airflow direction inside the banger and a custom ice tray designed for molding ice cubes that fit perfectly inside the straight tube neck. All of this comes packaged inside a reusable collector’s box for safely storing or traveling with your mini bong. Elevate your glass collection with the Heavy Duty Mini Beaker Bong From Higher Standards today!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯
HS Heavy Duty Mini Beaker Bong
High-Grade Borosilicate Glass
6-Slit Diffuser Downstem
7mm Extra Thick Glass
Low-Draw Resistance
Built-in Ice Catcher
Custom Ice Mold
45° Joint Angle
8” inches Tall
Easy to Clean
Removable Parts
Large Dabber Tool
14mm Female Joint
14mm Quartz Banger
14mm Funnel Bowl Piece
Directional Airflow Carb Cap
Reusable Storage/Travel Box
Thick Scientific Glass Mini Beaker
American Made Glass [NYC, New York]
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
