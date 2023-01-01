About this product
The Higher Standards Supreme Clean Kit features a suite of essential products and tools for functional glass and vaporizer care. Made with simplicity, quality, and innovation in mind, these premium goods and accessories are tailored specifically to the needs of an elevated counter-culture. This one-stop-shop Higher Standards cleaning kit features everything you need to keep your devices in optimal condition including a 16 oz. container of ISO pure isopropyl alcohol, a 23 oz. container of Salt Rox & accompanying Salt Schute, one Resin Rag & two Dot Wipes, a Steam Brush, six Tube Tops, and lastly twelve Pipe Stix & twelve Pipe Dreamz.
Making smart revisions to familiar products and tools, Higher Standards Supreme Clean Kit enables deeper, nuanced cleaning techniques that eliminate the toughest residues and buildup to ensure the best performance from your glass pipes & vaporizers.
Get Connected:
Higher Standards Supreme Clean Kit 💨
Effectively Cleans Vapes, Glass Pipes & More!
9 Unique Higher Standards Products
Pure Ingredients
Functional Design
Deep Clean Action
One-Stop-Shop Kit
Kit Includes:
1x ISO pure (16 oz.)
1x Salt Rox (23 oz.)
1x Resin Rag
1x Salt Schute
1x Steam Brush
2x Dot Wipes
6x Tube Tops
12x Pipe Stix
12x Pipe Dreamz
Making smart revisions to familiar products and tools, Higher Standards Supreme Clean Kit enables deeper, nuanced cleaning techniques that eliminate the toughest residues and buildup to ensure the best performance from your glass pipes & vaporizers.
Get Connected:
Higher Standards Supreme Clean Kit 💨
Effectively Cleans Vapes, Glass Pipes & More!
9 Unique Higher Standards Products
Pure Ingredients
Functional Design
Deep Clean Action
One-Stop-Shop Kit
Kit Includes:
1x ISO pure (16 oz.)
1x Salt Rox (23 oz.)
1x Resin Rag
1x Salt Schute
1x Steam Brush
2x Dot Wipes
6x Tube Tops
12x Pipe Stix
12x Pipe Dreamz
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.