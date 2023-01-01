About this product
The Honey Labs HoneyHose is the first ever water pipe adapter for the Honey Dabber II and Honey Dabber Mini Straw. The HoneyHose enables you to attach the Honey Dabber Concentrate Straw to your favorite glass bongs, delivering smoother hits by adding an extra layer of water filtration and moisture-conditioning to your vapor. The HoneyHose comes with a unique Birch Wood Adapter that features universal compatibility with any 10mm, 14mm, or 18mm female joint water pipe connection. Simply plug the adapter into your glass bong of choice, connect the silicone tubing to the mouthpiece of the Honey Dabber II, and inhale from your water pipe while dabbing your wax concentrates with the heated straw. By extending the vapor path with the silicone tubing and your water pipe, the HoneyHose is able to consistently provide cooler and smoother draws. The Honey Labs HoneyHose Attachment is made from resilient platinum-cured silicone and American-sourced Yellow Birch wood.
Get Connected:
Honey Labs HoneyHose Attachment
Designed for the Honey Dabber II
Platinum-Cured Silicone Tubing
Yellow Birch Wood Adapter
Universal Joint Fittings
Innovative Design
Durable Materials
Easy to Use
Cools & Filters Vapor
Vape to Bong Adapter
Proudly Made in the USA
Fits Female Joint Water Pipes
Fits 10mm, 14mm, 18mm Joints
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
