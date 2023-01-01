About this product
Life’s too short to live without owning a large and in-charge scientific glass bong at some point. Between its jaw-dropping 26” inch height, super thick glass construction, and four phases of water filtration, the LA Pipes 26” Triple Showerhead Perc Beaker Bong is in a league of its own! This awe-inspiring LA Pipes beaker bong is handmade in California with super thick borosilicate glass, and despite its massive size, it’s perfectly suited for clumsy smokers. More specifically, the Triple Showerhead Perc Beaker Bong is made from 50mm diameter tubing with 5mm thick glass walls, a much thicker build than the current industry standard, and about as durable as they come.
This LA Pipes Beaker Bong is equipped with a removable 6-slit diffuser downstem housed within a voluminous beaker base that ensures a steady chug of filtration as you inhale. The triple-stacked UFO-style showerhead percolators above the beaker provide three additional layers of water filtration for ultra-refined rips. An ice-catcher at the very top allows you to stack up ice cubes within the neck for extra cooling power. This extra-large water pipe is complete with a black LA Pipes decal on the neck and a “Made in USA” glass stamp on the backside. Snag the LA Pipes 26” Triple Showerhead Perc Beaker Bong today and enjoy an exceedingly effective, breathtaking water pipe design at a price that won't leave your bank account hurting!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
LA Pipes Triple Showerhead Beaker
Highest-Quality Borosilicate Glass
Three Showerhead Percolators
6-Slit Diffuser Downstem
Triple-Pinch Ice Catcher
50mm Glass Tubing
5mm Thick Glass
LA Pipes Decal
26” inches Tall
45° Joint Angle
Removable Parts
Round Mouthpiece
14mm Female Joint
14mm Male Bowl Piece*
Made in USA Glass Stamp
Thick Scientific Glass Bong
American Made Glass [LA, CA]
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
