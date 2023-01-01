About this product
The fastest way to an amazing sesh is a straight line. The LA Pipes Basic Straight Tube Bong understands this theory and is a short & sweet water pipe that is as practical as it gets. LA Pipes, formerly known as UPC, features an assortment of classic water pipes handmade in California from thick borosilicate glass. The Basic Straight Tube Bong is equipped with a removable 6-slit diffuser downstem that filters your smoke inside the base, and a built-in ice catcher allows you to fill the neck with ice so your hits can be icy smooth! This affordable American-made glass mini bong features a flared base for added stability, while the 8” inch streamlined design makes it compact and travel-ready. Enjoy quality workmanship on a budget with the LA Pipes Basic Straight Tube Bong today!
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
LA Pipes Basic Straight Tube Bong
Premium Borosilicate Glass
6-Slit Diffuser Downstem
38mm Glass Tubing
Built-in Ice Catcher
LA Pipes Decal
8” inches Tall
Easy to Clean
45° Joint Angle
Removable Parts
14mm Female Joint
14mm Male Bowl Piece*
Cheap Scientific Glass Bong
3.5” inch Diameter Flared Base
Proudly Made in the USA [LA, CA]
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.