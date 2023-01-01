About this product
By combining the classic beaker bong design with shimmering iridescent color combinations, these LA Pipes water pipes are sure to make a splash in your glass collection! This American-made mini beaker stands 8” inches tall and is made from 4mm thick borosilicate glass on 38mm heavy wall tubing. A removable 6-slit diffuser downstem will effectively filter your smoke within the beaker base, and the triple-pinched glass ice catcher will cool your smoke to icy perfection when filled with ice. The LA Pipes Iridescent Glass Beaker Bong is available in your choice between 3 unique iridescent colors that will appear to change colors right before your eyes. Get a bong that is sure to turn heads, and always get the job done with an Iridescent Glass Beaker Bong today!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
LA Pipes Iridescent Beaker Bong
4mm Thick Borosilicate Glass
6-Slit Diffuser Downstem
38mm Glass Tubing
Built-in Ice Catcher
Iridescent Colors
Easy to Clean
8” inches Tall
45° Joint Angle
Removable Parts
14mm Female Joint
14mm Male Bowl Piece*
Cheap Scientific Glass Bong
3” inch Diameter Beaker Base
Proudly Made in the USA [LA, CA]
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
