This LA Pipes bong pays tribute to old-school glass artistry with a stylish design that is sure to be the bread and butter of your collection. Handmade in California from thick borosilicate glass, the LA Pipes Pedestal Water Pipe features an old-fashioned bubble chamber that sits atop a sturdy flared base. The bubble base houses a removable 6-slit diffuser downstem that filters your smoke inside the spherical chamber and leads each hit into a pinched glass ice catcher that allows you to add ice cubes inside the neck. This elegant piece stands 8” inches tall and is constructed with 26mm heavy wall tubing designed to last. Snag the LA Pipes Pedestal Bong today for a water pipe with style and substance in equal measure.
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
LA Pipes Pedestal Water Pipe
Premium Borosilicate Glass
6-Slit Diffuser Downstem
26mm Glass Tubing
Built-in Ice Catcher
LA Pipes Decal
8” inches Tall
Easy to Clean
45° Joint Angle
Removable Parts
14mm Female Joint
14mm Male Bowl Piece*
Cheap Scientific Glass Bong
3” inch Diameter Flared Base
Proudly Made in the USA [LA, CA]
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
