Illuminate your collection with a glass mini bong that shines brighter than diamond! The LA Pipes Champagne Disco Beaker Bong features a mesmerizing iridescent glaze and different colored spots that mimic the lights of a nightclub dance floor. This American-made beaker stands 9” inches tall and is made from thick borosilicate glass. Throw in some ice cubes, and the triple-pinch ice catcher combined with the removable 6-slit diffuser downstem will effectively chill and filter your rips to satisfaction. Pack the included 14mm male bowl with your favorite herbs and let the disco inferno begin. The limited-edition LA Pipes Champagne Disco Beaker Bong is as special as they come so get yours today before the music stops!
Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯
LA Pipes Champagne Disco Beaker Bong
Premium Borosilicate Glass
6-Slit Diffuser Downstem
Built-in Ice Catcher
Iridescent Glass
9” inches Tall
Easy to Clean
45° Joint Angle
Removable Parts
14mm Female Joint
14mm Male Bowl Piece*
Colored LA Pipes Decals
Cheap Scientific Glass Bong
Proudly Made in the USA [LA, CA]
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
