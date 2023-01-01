About this product
Experience the benefits of CBD without the hemp aftertaste thanks to Made by Hemp’s CBD Softgels! Simple and easy to add to your daily wellness routine, Made by Hemp’s Softgels are super affordable, and the most preferred way to incorporate CBD into a busy lifestyle. The bottle comes with 30 Softgels containing 25mg of Full-Spectrum CBD each, for a whopping total of 750mg CBD per bottle.
The nutrients in these Made by Hemp’s CBD Soft Gel supplements are released much faster than other methods. Other forms of delivery contain binders and fillers that may upset your stomach and offer no nutritional value. These CBD Softgels are easy-to-swallow and combine Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract with nutritious Hemp Seed Oil--that’s it! Snag a bottle of Made by Hemp CBD Softgels today and enjoy a hassle-free, convenient way of incorporating the health benefits of CBD into your daily routine.
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
