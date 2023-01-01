About this product
This deluxe water pipe from Marley Natural expertly combines utility and design, beautifully mixing sustainably sourced black walnut wood and hand-blown borosilicate glass that is sure to become your next coffee table masterpiece. The Marley Natural Walnut Wood Beaker Bong stands 12” inches tall and features a 14mm female joint with an included clear glass bowl slide for your herbs. The flush-fit, 5-hole diffuser downstem and ice catcher work together to make your smoke cool, smooth, and enjoyable. The removable wood smoke chamber disconnects from the beaker base allowing for convenient maintenance of your piece between uses. The Marley Natural Walnut Wood Beaker Bong is the ideal collectible to enhance your smoking ritual.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Marley Natural Walnut Wood Beaker Bong
Sustainably Sourced Black Walnut Wood
High-Grade Borosilicate Glass
5-Slit Diffuser Downstem
Removable Parts
12” inches Tall
Ice Catcher
Beaker Base
Easy to Clean
14mm Female Joint
14mm Male Bowl Piece
Thick Scientific Glass Bong
Sturdy 5” inch Diameter Bas
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
