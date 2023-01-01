About this product
The MJ Arsenal team has wanted to introduce a flower focused offering for quite some time. The one thing they did NOT want to do was offer more of the same. Inspired by a several hundred year old, Southeast Asian pipe, the Cache Mini Bong by MJ Arsenal is just that. Grind it, store it, pour it, and enjoy. The Cache bong system is here to make your life as smooth as possible by offering a unique storage jar affixed within the beaker base of this water pipe. Keep your flower dry, fresh, and always by your side with the Cache Mini Bong today!
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Cache Mini Bong
Thick Borosilicate Glass
Integrated Storage Jar
Quad-Slit Percolator
Clear Glass Body
7” inches Tall
Storage Cork
45° Joint Angle
10mm Bowl Piece
10mm Female Joint
Compact & Travel-Friendly
Base-Connected Percolator
Scientific Glass Beaker Bong
Reusable Box w. Custom Cut Foam
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
