Just like the goddess herself, the Aurora Water Pipe has brought upon a new dawn for the already successful family of My Bud Vase products. As with all My Bud Vase water pipes, the Aurora is a high-class glass bong with an elegant and unique design. The Aurora has an iridescent shimmer running up & down the glass that perfectly accents the genie-like chamber. This unique colored glass was used to resemble the Aurora Borealis, known more commonly as the Northern Lights. When not in use, the Aurora Bong can be disguised as a normal flower vase by simply removing the bowl, inserting the included faux flower poker & authentic peacock feather into the flared mouthpiece, and rotating the vase to hide the rubber grommet. Finally a glass water pipe you'll be excited about leaving out when family comes to visit!
The Aurora’s vase-style bubble base holds a voluminous amount of water for effectively filtering and cooling your smoke. A rubber grommet style joint with a fixed downstem leads your smoke into the base while an included purple-tinted male bowl slide further adds to the pleasing aesthetic. Behold the dawn of a new era with the My Bud Vase Aurora Water Pipe!
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
My Bud Vase "Aurora" Water Pipe
Thick Vase-Style Beaker Bong
Colored Borosilicate Glass
Flared Mouthpiece
Rubber Grommet
Fixed Downstem
8” inches Tall
45° Joint
5” Diameter
Bubble Base
Female Joint
Male Bowl Slide
Grommet Style Joint
Authentic Peacock Feather
Faux Flower Poker Included
Blends into Everyday Scenery
First Collection by My Bud Vase
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
