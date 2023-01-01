About this product
The Rose Water Pipe is another unique, style-altering design from My Bud Vase. This extraordinary water pipe is beautiful from top to bottom, with a thick porcelain design that looks like an ordinary flower vase while operating as a fully functional beaker bong. When not in use, simply insert the included faux flower poker tool into the flared mouthpiece and enjoy a piece of art that will be sure to turn heads. The Rose Vase-Style Water Pipe is centered around an ornamental rose accent on the opposite side of the rubber grommet joint. This decorative flower is complete with petals & leaves, available in your choice of striking yet natural pink or matching glossy ivory.
The ultimate romantic gesture for your stoner girlfriend, the Rose Water Pipe works just as great for smoking as it does for adding a touch of classy elegance to your home. With an expertly made grommet style joint, the included 2.5” bowl slide fits snugly inside the Rose’s beaker base to ensure an airtight fit. This precision craftsmanship provides exceptional pulling power during each draw and the male slide includes a handle for easy removal. Beautiful flowers are always a perfect gift for loved ones and the My Bud Vase Rose Water Pipe is no different.
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
My Bud Vase "Rose" Water Pipe
Thick Porcelain Construction
Choice of Rose Colors
Grommet Style Joint
Flared Mouthpiece
Fixed Downstem
8” inches Tall
4” Diameter
45° Joint
Female Joint
Beaker Bottom
Rubber Grommet
2.5" Male Bowl Slide
Vase-Style Beaker Bong
Blends into Normal Scenery
Faux Rose Flower Poker Tool
Certificate of Authenticity Included
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
