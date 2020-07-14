Equipped with the same amazing functionality as the original Puffco Peak Electric Rig, the Limited Edition Vision Lightning Peak features a silicone base with a prismatic gradient, iridescent metal band, colored glass inner-cone and straw, and a purple carb to complete the colorfully striking design. The Puffco Vision Peak comes fully equipped with haptic feedback, sesh-mode for social dabbing, a 2 hour charging time on it's long lasting battery, and intelligent temperature calibration with a vibrant LED light band. This device is the first ever smart rig designed specifically to unlock the true power of your wax concentrates, providing the clearest expression of potency, flavor, and effects of the plant they're derived from. This means you get the most efficient and enjoyable experience, faster & easier than ever before, with no learning curve needed.



The Puffco Vision Lightning Peak Smart Rig has a 20 second average heat up time and comes pre-set with 4 color-coded temperature settings (450°F, 500°F, 550°F, and 600°F). Beginner or expert, small or big loads, flavor or big clouds, no matter how you like to consume your concentrates there is a perfect Peak setting for you. The glass chamber of the Puffco Peak is hand-blown with the highest quality glass and adds an extra element of water filtration to your dabs, while the sturdy silicone base can take a hit and won’t easily slip or tip over. The discreet light band provides colorful battery and heat cycle indicators when needed, and conceals itself when they're not. The smart haptic feedback will vibrate while engaging with the Puffco Vision Peak at all times and works to ensure you get perfect, consistent hits.



The Puffco Vision Lightning Peak E-Rig is equipped with a ceramic bowl designed to extract more flavor from less materials. The high-grade ceramic activates flavor at lower temperatures, thereby minimizing harshness, and instead delivering smooth, tasty vapor clouds. The Vision Peak also boats a high heat retention that allows the ceramic bowl to stay heated in-between hits. The removable design provides for hassle-free cleaning and an easy way to replace whenever necessary. Enjoy truly efficient dabbing at home or on-the-go with the stylish, always reliable, Limited Edition Puffco Vision Lightning Peak E-Rig today!



Get Connected:



Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯

Puffco Vision Peak eRig Vaporizer

Water Filtration Mouthpiece

Removable Ceramic Bowl

Fast 20 Second Heat Up

Limited Edition Design

Hand-Blown Glass

LED Light Band

Rapid Heating

7” inches Tall

2.75” inches Wide

High Heat Retention

4 Preset Heat Settings

‘Sesh Mode’ for Sharing

Vibrating Haptic Feedback

Carb Cap & Metal Dabber Tool

Intelligent Temperature Calibration

Provides 30+ Dabs Per Full Charge



Box Includes:

1 x Puffco Peak Smart E-Rig

1 x Glass Mouthpiece

2 x Ceramic Bowls

1 x Dabber Tool

1 x Tether

1 x Carb Cap

1 x Carrying Case

1 x Cleaning Swab

1 x Micro USB Charger