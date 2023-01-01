About this product
This hypnotizing water pipe has more twirls & swirls than a candy shop and provides sweet, satisfying rips to match. The Space Candy Tree Perc Bong is one of the newest additions to Pulsar’s unique line of glassware and stands at a modest 14.5” inches tall. This thick glass bong provides ultimate filtration power beginning with the spiral patterned downstem that leads each hit into a matrix disc percolator housed within the base. The matrix perc passes your smoke up to the colorful 8-arm tree perc in the middle for the second layer of water filtration. And don’t forget to top off your bong with some cubes with the triple-pinch ice catcher above the tree perc for an icy cool finish! The Space Candy Tree Perc Bong includes a matching 14mm bowl piece and 14mm quartz banger for smooth rips of your favorite dry herbs and wax concentrates. Each water pipe is made from thick borosilicate glass with your choice of matching color accents on the mouthpiece, 14mm female joint, matrix percolator, and flared base.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯
Pulsar Space Candy Tree Perc Bong
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Triple-Pinch Ice Catcher
8-Arm Tree Percolator
Matrix Disc Percolator
Wig-Wag Accents
14.5” inches Tall
90° Joint Angle
Fixed Downstem
Flared Mouthpiece
14mm Female Joint
14mm Quartz Banger
14mm Male Bowl Piece
Straight Tube Water Pipe
Thick Scientific Glass Bong
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯
Pulsar Space Candy Tree Perc Bong
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Triple-Pinch Ice Catcher
8-Arm Tree Percolator
Matrix Disc Percolator
Wig-Wag Accents
14.5” inches Tall
90° Joint Angle
Fixed Downstem
Flared Mouthpiece
14mm Female Joint
14mm Quartz Banger
14mm Male Bowl Piece
Straight Tube Water Pipe
Thick Scientific Glass Bong
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.