Pulsar knows that when it comes to bongs, size and filtration matters most! The Pulsar Quad Perc Beaker Bong measures a mind-warping 21.5” inches tall and is made with super thick borosilicate glass to ensure this behemoth lasts the test of time. As the name implies, Pulsar’s Quad Perc Bong is equipped with multiple layers of percolation that make taking massive rips a breeze. The fixed downstem leads your smoke directly inside the colored glass pyramid percolator, starting the epic filtration process. The pyramid perc is safely housed within the beaker base and creates a huge first layer of diffusion by spreading your smoke across the base's entire diameter into tiny slits spread around the pyramid.
As your smoke recollects between the space outside of the pyramid and inside of the beaker, it is then funneled upwards into two fat can chambers stacked above one another. Each of these chambers contains its own inverted honeycomb disc percolator. This unique perc works to further smooth out each hit by moisture-conditioning your smoke again through water and extending the airpath to allow excess time for each hit to cool down within the borosilicate glass. As if that weren’t enough, the Pulsar Quad Perc Beaker Bong is topped off with a domed splashguard that uses strategically angled slits in the glass to send your smoke whirling to the top. Last but not least, this colossal glass water pipe is complete with a triple-pinched ice catcher allowing you to fill the neck with ice cubes for even cooler rips. Take your glass collection to new heights with the Pulsar Quad Perc Beaker Bong today!
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Pulsar Quad Perc Beaker Bong
High-Quality Borosilicate Glass
Colored Glass Pyramid Perc
Inverted Honeycomb Discs
Dual Fat Can Chambers
Domed Splashguard
Built-in Ice Catcher
21.5” inches Tall
Unique Design
Thick Glass
Beaker Base
45° Joint Angle
Black Pulsar Decal
18mm Female Joint
18mm Male Bowl Piece
Scientific Glass Beaker Bong
Matching Colored Glass Accents
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
