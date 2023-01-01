About this product
This mini beaker packs a punch. Despite its travel-ready size, the 7.5” Propeller Perc Travel Bong from Pulsar creates a raging whirlpool of water and smoke that was designed to provide ridiculously smooth hits comparable to a bong twice its size! The unique rotating Propeller Perc housed within the base spins faster the harder you pull and provides you with ultra-smooth, moisture-conditioned smoke. The glass quality is second to none, and the matching green and purple accents add to an already appealing design that we know you’ll love. From top to bottom, this piece is pure perfection, complete with a flared mouthpiece and bent neck to keep the flame away from your face, a splash-guard dome to keep the water away from your mouth as you inhale, and a large beaker bottom to keep your rips big. Not only that, but the bong has a 14mm female joint and comes with a large 14mm male funnel bowl for bowl packs that last. Keep the good times rolling, or in this case spinning, with the Pulsar Propeller Perc Travel Bong!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Pulsar Propeller Perc Travel Bong
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Spinning Propeller Perc
Colored Glass Accents
Black Pulsar Decals
7.25” inches Tall
Beaker Base
Fixed 90° Joint
14mm Female Joint
14mm Male Bowl Piece
Compact & Travel-Friendly
Thick Scientific Glass Bong
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Pulsar Propeller Perc Travel Bong
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Spinning Propeller Perc
Colored Glass Accents
Black Pulsar Decals
7.25” inches Tall
Beaker Base
Fixed 90° Joint
14mm Female Joint
14mm Male Bowl Piece
Compact & Travel-Friendly
Thick Scientific Glass Bong
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.