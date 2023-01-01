About this product
Conjure up powerful dabs with this limited edition release of Pulsar’s best-selling electric dab rig! The Pulsar RoK Alchemist Edition features a stunning gold body paired with charcoal tinted glass that is always ready to provide magical flavors. Just like the original RoK, this portable e-rig measures a compact 6.75” inches tall and features a borosilicate glass beaker base with a glass showerhead percolator in the center that filters your vapors through water for super-smooth hits. However, the Alchemist Edition Pulsar Rok is paired with a taller XL cloud collar, a new bullet carb cap with a convenient silicone tether, a charcoal-colored base jar, and a sleek black glass downstem. Black and gold accessories complete this all-in-one vaporizer kit, including two matching silicone collars, two carb caps (dry herb & concentrate), a black carb cap tether, and even a bright gold USB charging cable too!
The Pulsar RoK Alchemist Edition E-Rig features dual compatibility to handle vaporizing both wax concentrates and dry herbs effectively. Swap out the included atomizer cup based on your material, and your good to go! Pulsar designed the ergonomic shape of the Alchemist Edition RoK E-Rig to fit comfortably in one hand so you can maneuver your materials and included carb caps with your other hand. The RoK Vaporizer is equipped with three temperature settings and a 30-second “RöK Mode” that provides continuous hits for group sessions. Experience real innovation that offers full flavor profiles from all of your materials, paired with an unrivaled contemporary aesthetic, with the Pulsar Rok Alchemist Edition Electric Dab Rig!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🍯🌿
Pulsar RöK Alchemist Edition E-Rig
Borosilicate Glass Beaker Base
Limited Edition Gold Design
Showerhead Disc Perc
Customizable Parts
Isolated Air Paths
All-Metal Body
Simple to Use
6.75” inches Tall
3 Voltage Settings
Carb Caps Included
30 Second “RöK Mode”
Compact & Portable Design
Quartz & Ceramic Atomizer Cups
1 Year Limited Manufacturer Warranty
Box Includes:
1 x Alchemist Edition RoK E-Rig Vaporizer
1 x Coilless Ceramic Atomizer Cup
1 x Coilless Quartz Atomizer Cup
1 x Silicone Carb Cap Tether
1 x Bullet Carb Cap (Wax)
1 x Taller XL Cloud Collar
1 x USB Charging Cable
1 x Dry Herb Carb Cap
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.