About this product
Gravitate towards a limited edition E-Rig from Pulsar that will have you dabbing in the moonlight! The glow-in-the-dark Pulsar Rok Luna Edition delivers out-of-this-world flavor with an unmistakable neon green theme. Just like the original, this portable e-rig vaporizer measures a compact 6.75” inches tall and features a glass beaker base with a glass showerhead percolator housed inside the center for super-smooth water filtration. However, the Pulsar Rok Luna Edition is paired with neon green borosilicate glass accessories, including the base, downstem, and showerhead percolator. Matching green accessories complete this all-in-one dual compatible e-rig kit, including two silicone collars, a dry herb carb cap, concentrate carb cap, and a glow-in-the-dark carb cap tether.
The Pulsar Rok Luna Edition E-Rig features dual compatibility that effectively handles vaporizing both wax concentrates and dry herbs with ease. Simply swap out the included atomizer cup based on your material, and your good to go! The ergonomic shape of the Luna Edition Rok E-Rig was designed to fit comfortably in one hand so you can maneuver your materials and included carb caps with your other hand. The RoK Vaporizer is equipped with 3 temperature settings and a 30-second "RöK Mode" that provides continuous hits for group sessions. Experience true innovation that provides an unrivaled stylish aesthetic and full flavor profiles from all of your materials with the Pulsar Rok Luna Edition Electric Dab Rig!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🍯🌿
Pulsar RöK Luna Edition E-Rig
Limited Edition Green Design
Glow-in-the-Dark Body
Showerhead Disc Perc
Customizable Parts
Isolated Air Paths
All-Metal Body
Simple to Use
6.75” inches Tall
3 Voltage Settings
Carb Caps Included
30 Second “RöK Mode”
Compact & Portable Design
Borosilicate Glass Beaker Base
Quartz & Ceramic Atomizer Cups
1 Year Limited Manufacturer Warranty
Box Includes:
1 x Luna Edition RoK E-Rig Vaporizer
4 x Crud Bud Alcohol Filled Cotton Buds
1 x Coilless Ceramic Atomizer Cup
1 x Coilless Quartz Atomizer Cup
2 x Silicone Atomizer Collars
1 x USB Charging Cable
1 x Dry Herb Carb Cap
1 x Wax Carb Cap
2 x Wire Brushes
1 x Dabber Tool
Get Connected:
Box Includes:
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
