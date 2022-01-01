Putting a new spin on the classic whip-style desktop vaporizer, the Plenty Vaporizer from Storz & Bickel features a unique handheld design which sets it apart from every other unit in its class. Instead of a traditional silicone whip, the Plenty Vape features a high-quality stainless steel coil that works to better cool your vapor. This highly efficient stainless steel cooling coil features a dual compatibility that ensures a pleasant aromatic experience from both your dry herbs and wax concentrates. The Plenty is handcrafted in Germany by Storz & Bickel, boasting a silent & lightweight design that simply goes unmatched in the desktop vaporizer market.



The Storz & Bickel Plenty Vaporizer is equipped with precision temperature control that ranges between 266°-395°F, allowing you to explore a variety of heat settings and flavor profiles. The Plenty incorporates several cutting-edge thermal engineering feats into this compact unit, including a double helix heat-exchanger that ensures efficient air heating and high-yield vaporization that won’t mask the quality of your materials. The temperature in the filling chamber is shown by an analog thermometer on the face of the vaporizer. The bi-metallic regulator provides for safe operation of the Plenty Vape, while including independent temperature control and an automatic switch-off feature.



The Plenty's vapor quality is similar to their iconic Volcano Vaporizer, providing dense & aromatic draws every use. The Plenty's effective vapor production system makes for an enjoyable experience without the learning curve found on other vaporizers. Simply load your blends in Plenty's filling chamber, select your desired temperature on the Temperature Adjustment Wheel, and engage the heater by giving the handle a squeeze. When your temperature is reached, a red light on the front will turn off with a click. After some time the Plenty will turn off the heat and start cooling, but you can activate it again by giving the handle another squeeze. Enjoy high quality vapor today from one of the best brands and one of the most unique designs in the industry with the Plenty Vaporizer by Storz & Bickel.



Get Connected:



Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯

The Storz & Bickel Plenty Vaporizer

Stainless Steel Cooling Coil

Visual Temperature Dial

Quick Heat-Up Time

Handheld Design

3 Year Warranty

Durable & Tactical

Efficient & Effective

Large Herb Chamber

Automatic Shut-Off Feature

Precise Temperature Control

Dual Compatible Desktop Vape

Produces Large, Dense Vapor Clouds



Box Includes:



1 x Plenty Vaporizer

1 x Filling Chamber

1 x Cooling Coil

1 x Mouthpiece

1 x Liquid Pad

1 x User Manual

1 x Cleaning Brush

3 x Normal Screens

1 x Herb Mill Grinder

2 x Long Tubing Section

2 x Short Tubing Section