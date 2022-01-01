About this product
The Empire Glassworks Cookie Monster Sundae Mini Bong measures a short & sweet 7” inches tall, fit with a 14mm female joint that holds an included 14mm male bowl piece. The bowl piece features a clear glass opal for optimal grip, accented with an Empire Glassworks logo on the inside for a subtle touch of elegance. A very fitting waffle cone/cookie straw mouthpiece protrudes from ice cream sundae at a 45° angle, working to keep your face away from the bowl as you light your dry herbs. Snag the Cookie Monster Sundae Mini Bong from Empire Glassworks today and enjoy the best combination of flavorful functionality and intricate glass artwork you can find.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Empire Glassworks Cookie Monster Sundae
Premium Borosilicate Glass Mini Bong
Handmade Chocolate Chip Cookie
Dripping Blue & White Ice Cream
Fudge & Cookie Dough Accents
Waffle Cone Straw Mouthpiece
Fixed Diffuser Downstem
Banger Hanger Design
Custom Mixed Colors
Highly Detailed
7” inches Tall
Deep Bowl
Thick Glass
90° Joint Angle
14mm Female Joint
14mm Male Opal Bowl
Reinforced Ground Joint
Ice Cream Sundae Themed
Limited Quantity & Availability
Individually Handcrafted Art Piece*
American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
About this brand
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.