The Puffco Peak Pro is an upgrade on the original Peak and includes all the features you could want in an Electric Dab Rig. The Peak Pro is a smart rig designed specifically to unlock the true power of your wax concentrates, providing the clearest expression of potency, flavor, and effects of the plant they're derived from. For the beginner, it's the most efficient and seamless way to experience the magic of concentrates. For the connoisseur, it offers the highest level of customization and control to dial in the exact dabbing experience you're looking for.
When digging into the details, you will quickly see that the Puffco Peak Pro is unmatched in terms of smart features. The Peak Pro comes fully equipped with haptic feedback, sesh-mode for social dabbing, a 2 hour charging time on its long-lasting battery, and intelligent temperature calibration with a vibrant LED light band. It also has a 20-second average heat-up time and comes pre-set with 4 color-coded temperature settings (450°F, 500°F, 550°F, and 600°F), but can be customized using the Puffco Peak Pro app*. The discreet light band provides colorful battery and heat cycle indicators when needed and conceals itself when they're not. The smart haptic feedback will vibrate while engaging with the Puffco Peak Pro at all times and works to ensure you get perfect, consistent hits.
If you're already a Puffco Peak owner and asking yourself if it is worth the upgrade, consider these additions to the Pro model. The original Peak was equipped with a high-grade ceramic bowl that activates flavor at lower temperatures, minimizes harshness, and delivers smooth, tasty vapor clouds. The Peak Pro E-Rig is equipped with the same high-grade ceramic bowl that comes with the Peak, except 40% larger. On top of that, the Puffco Peak Pro has wireless charging capability that can be utilized with a Puffco Power Dock, as well as a USB-C charger, so you’ll spend less time waiting and more time vaping. If you are a fan of water filtration, the Peak Pro glass mouthpiece has double the water capacity for better water filtration and cooler vapor. Lastly, the Puffco Peak Pro has Bluetooth connectivity that can be controlled with the touch of a finger for use with the new Puffco Peak App. Get the Puffco Peak Pro for a truly Smart E-Rig that will meet all your vaping needs in style.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Puffco Peak Pro Smart e-Rig
Water Filtration Mouthpiece
Bluetooth App Connectivity*
Removable Ceramic Bowl
Fast 30 Second Heat Up
Rugged Silicone Base
40% Larger Chamber
Hand-Blown Glass
LED Light Band
Rapid Heating
7” inches Tall
USB-C Charging
2.75” inches Wide
High Heat Retention
Wireless Qi Charging
4 Preset Heat Settings
Double Water Capacity
‘Sesh Mode’ for Sharing
Vibrating Haptic Feedback
Customizable Temperatures
Carb Cap & Metal Dabber Tool
Intelligent Temperature Calibration
Provides 30+ Dabs Per Full Charge
Box Includes:
1 x Puffco Peak Pro Smart E-Rig
1 x Glass Mouthpiece
1 x Oculus Carb Cap
5 x Cleaning Swabs
1 x Ceramic Bowl
1 x Dabber Tool
1 x Carrying Case
1 x USB-C Charger
- - - - - - -
*Please Note: Apple has removed all vaporizer-related apps from their App Store and the Puffco Peak Pro App is not currently available for iOS and Apple devices. The Puffco Peak Pro was designed with this in mind so that no excess capabilities are restricted if the ban continues and/or is extended into the Android app store.
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
