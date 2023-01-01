About this product
Stay classy with a new Diamond Series Water Pipe from Vodka Glass. The Diamond Series Water Pipes have rare diamond-cut styling on the bases, mouthpieces, and matching bowls for unique glass designs you won't find anywhere else. The Diamond Rose Bong is a true standout, featuring a tall cylindrical chamber that houses a one-of-a-kind morning star percolator. This eccentric perc looks like some sort of doomsday device, primed & ready to explode huge rips of your smoke through multiple pathways and angles to be diffused through water. The Diamond Rose Bong is equipped with a 90° fixed downstem, classy bent neck mouthpiece that doubles as a splash guard, and a matching diamond cut bowl piece. The clear borosilicate glass body is topped off with a Vodka Glass decal on the bent neck and Diamond Series emblem on the front.
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Vodka Glass Diamond Rose Water Pipe
Premium Borosilicate Glass
90° Banger Hanger Joint
Morning Star Percolator
Bent Neck Mouthpiece
Fixed Downstem
12” inches Tall
4.5” inch Base
Vodka Glass Logo
Diamond Series Decal
18mm Matching Bowl Piece
18mm Finished Female Joint
Super Thick Scientific Glass Bong
Diamond Cut Glass Accents (Base, Lip, Bowl)
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
