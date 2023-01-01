The updated Yocan UNI Pro Box Mod features a more powerful battery, total voltage control, and has a new control layout to streamline your vaping sessions. Just like the original Yocan UNI, the UNI Pro adds an unprecedented level of customization to using your pre-filled cartridges by utilizing an adjustable cartridge slot that works with any size 510-threaded atomizer tank. Eliminating the need for owning multiple vape batteries for cartridges with different sized widths & lengths, the UNI Pro is equipped with an innovative slider on the outside of the battery that gives you full control over how far your cartridge or atomizer sticks out, and a dial that changes the diameter to fit different tank sizes. Simply attach the magnetic 510-threaded adapter to your pre-filled cartridges or atomizers, adjust the height & width as needed, and insert your atomizer or cartridge for a perfect fit every time.



The Yocan UNI Pro features a sleeker and sharper look compared to its predecessor to give your sessions an elite feel, while the crisp OLED screen displays your voltage and temperature so you can easily adjust on-the-fly. Users who have strong preferences when it comes to their pre-filled oil & concentrate cartridges will enjoy the UNI Pro Vaporizer’s voltage control. Yocan is known for having preset temperatures in most of their vaporizers but made a conscious effort to give experienced and more particular users options when using the UNI Pro. The voltage of the UNI Pro can be adjusted in increments of .1 volts, with an overall range of 2.0-4.2v. If you’re a flavor chaser, you’ll be at home in the lower voltage range, while cloud enthusiasts will find the 3.5v-4.2v range very capable of producing thicker vapor.



The new design of the Yocan UNI Pro makes changing temperatures super easy with distinct arrow buttons that indicate your chosen voltage on the bright OLED display. From the OLED screen you’ll also be able to monitor the battery level as well as the preheating status. An upgraded 650mAh battery gives you a full day of casual vaping sessions and the compact size makes this one of the most portable box mods available. With intuitive controls and an easy-to-read display, the Yocan UNI Pro Box Mod is great for both beginners and experienced vape users alike to enjoy their favorite pre-filled wax, oil, & CBD cartridges on the move.



Get Connected:



The Yocan UNI Box Mod Vaporizer 🔋

Made for Pre-Filled Cartridges & Tanks

Fits any Size Oil Tank up to 12mm*

Precision Temperature Control

Adjustable Atomizer Holder

Height Adjustment Button

Bright OLED Display

Oil Level Window

650mAh Battery

Fully Universal

Updated Design

Micro-USB Charging

Magnetic Connections

15 Second Auto Shut-Off

510-Thread Vaporizer Battery

10 Second Preheat Functionality



*Note: The Yocan UNI Pro Vaporizer will fit any industry standard sized 510-threaded atomizer or cartridge up to an extra wide 12mm.



Yocan UNI Pro Adjustable Cartridge Vaporizer

Box Includes:

1 x Yocan UNI Pro Box Mod

1 x Magnetic Ring Adapter

1 x USB Charging Cable

1 x User Manual