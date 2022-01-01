About this product
Canaca's Indica 30 pre-rolls are infused with hash and carefully crafted using a proprietary blend of highly aromatic trichome-dense, hand-harvested Indica whole flower to yield a delightful combination of fruity, herbal and earthy flavours. This convenient 3-pack of 0.5 g pre-rolls provides a potent THC experience with a good burn.
We’re all about elevated adventures. The ones where you’re enjoying the journey, not just the destination.
These uplifting experiences are what drive us to be Canada’s most trusted cannabis brand and allow us to showcase the integrity we bring to the Canadian cannabis landscape.
And we’re passionate about crafting cannabis that’s consistent, reliable and full of character — just like the people we serve.
