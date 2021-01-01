About this product

OUR EQUIVALENCY FACTOR FOR OUR CANNABIS OILS IS:

1 GRAM DRIED CANNABIS = 5 ML OF CANNABIS OIL

Let’s take a look at one of our most popular products, CANNA OIL 20|0. It contains approximately 20 mg THC for every mL of oil (fully decarboxylated). So, in a 50 mL bottle, this amounts to approximately 1000 mg of THC (20 mg/mL x 50 mL = 1000 mg THC).



Now let’s compare to an “average” concentration of THC in some of the cannabis flowers that we use to make our oil (we’re using whole numbers to make it easy to follow). For the sake of argument, let's say that we use flowers with a potency of 10% THC (on a fully decarboxylated basis). This means that each gram of cannabis flowers contains 100 mg THC (1 gram = 1000 mg, 1000 mg x 0.1 = 100 mg). Theoretically we would have to use 10 grams of flowers to equal 1000 mg of THC (which is what we have in our 50 mL bottles). But this process is not 100% efficient (nothing ever is!). So we have to account for extraction efficiency during cannabis resin production, plus losses from decarboxylation, dilution, and packaging.



It actually turns out that we need to use at least 15-20 grams of flowers to make one bottle of cannabis oil.