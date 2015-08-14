Canna Farms
CBD Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
38 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Focused
36% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
18% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Pain
57% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
52% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
47% of people say it helps with anxiety
