ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Kandy Kush
  • Leafly flower of Kandy Kush

Hybrid

Kandy Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Peppery
Herbal

Calculated from 33 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 525 reviews

Kandy Kush
  • Citrus
  • Peppery
  • Herbal

Kandy Kush is a favorite of DNA Genetics’ Reserva Privada line that combines two California classics, OG Kush (thought to be the “Christopher Wallace” cut) and Trainwreck, to make a tasty indica-dominant hybrid (although sativa phenotypes displaying more of the Trainwreck structure have been noted). Like the name suggests, the flavor is sweet like candy with a strong lemon-Kush scent. Popular with medicinal growers, Kandy Kush provides a potent body high with pronounced pain relief.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

2824 reported effects from 367 people
Happy 60%
Relaxed 56%
Euphoric 49%
Uplifted 49%
Hungry 28%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 19%
Dizzy 9%
Headache 4%
Anxious 4%

Reviews

525

Show all

Avatar for EAZY
Member since 2012
KANDY KUSH, ONE OF THE MOST RELAXING HIGH YOU EVER HAD. HELPS WITH SLEEP, MUSCLE SPASM, AND WILL PUT YOU IN A HAPPY PLACE:).
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for ahhhloren
Member since 2016
I normally have to take ibuprofen no matter what type of headache. I just had one and smoked KK... No more headache. I feel creative, which is extremely strange, and comfortable in public versus being paranoid. I'm 1/2 way thru a medium blunt now and am thinking of things to do... I'm ready to share...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxed
Avatar for CaliChris
Member since 2016
Just tried Kandy Kush right now. It's rightfully named because it tastes and smells slightly sweet. The smoke was pretty smooth and the high is fast acting. Very nice comfortable buzzing body high. I feel very euphoric, uplifted, and oddly enough, both slightly focused and sedated at the same time. ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for HappyDiabetic
Member since 2015
It suited my medical needs perfectly. I'm already pretty optimistic and energetic when there's a project on the go and this solved my pain every time so I could sit down and work or study. Studying went smoothly, better than I'm used to. I think it took daydreaming and recurrent (& unnecessary) thou...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for LeroyBrown420
Member since 2015
I thought it would be Kooler. Not a bad strain. How couldn't she be with Trainwreck and OG Kush genetics? Known for her commercial growing capabilities and large yield. This pheno was not the tastiest nor the sexiest but medicated me just fine. A little harsh to be perfectly honest. The buzz is grea...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Platinum Bubba Kush
Platinum Bubba Kush
More hungryLeafly flower for Birthday Cake Kush
Birthday Cake Kush
More caryophylleneLeafly flower for OG Kush
OG Kush
More talkativeLeafly flower for Cheese
Cheese
More humuleneLeafly flower for Strawberry Banana
Strawberry Banana
More ocimeneLeafly flower for Do-Si-Dos
Do-Si-Dos
More hungryLeafly flower for Tahoe OG Kush
Tahoe OG Kush
More relaxingLeafly flower for Scooby Snacks
Scooby Snacks
More linalool
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Trainwreck
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Kandy Kush
First strain child
Truffula Tree
child
Second strain child
CBD Kush
child

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Kandy KushUser uploaded image of Kandy KushUser uploaded image of Kandy KushUser uploaded image of Kandy KushUser uploaded image of Kandy KushUser uploaded image of Kandy KushUser uploaded image of Kandy Kush
more
photos
8 Cannabis Strains That Will Make You Exclaim “Holy Cow!”
8 Cannabis Strains That Will Make You Exclaim “Holy Cow!”
Buds of the Future: An American’s Peek into Amsterdam’s Coffeeshop Culture (Part 2)
Buds of the Future: An American’s Peek into Amsterdam’s Coffeeshop Culture (Part 2)