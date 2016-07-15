- Citrus
- Peppery
- Herbal
Kandy Kush is a favorite of DNA Genetics’ Reserva Privada line that combines two California classics, OG Kush (thought to be the “Christopher Wallace” cut) and Trainwreck, to make a tasty indica-dominant hybrid (although sativa phenotypes displaying more of the Trainwreck structure have been noted). Like the name suggests, the flavor is sweet like candy with a strong lemon-Kush scent. Popular with medicinal growers, Kandy Kush provides a potent body high with pronounced pain relief.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side Effects