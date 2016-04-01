About this product
With these beary adorable XL CannaBears, you’ll be able to take your new best bud almost anywhere! ALL of our CannaBears Jewelry pieces are made with TONS OF LOVE by MissGthumb and ALL of our Product Pieces are Sourced/Created Here in the #USA from Women-Owned Businesses!
CannaBears
Smokin’ Here & There & Everywhere
HIGH Adventures That They Long To Share
They Are The CannaBears
**NOT EDIBLE**100% LEGAL EVERYWHERE**
Handle With Care: CannaBears Jewelry pieces are durable but they are also fragile, so please be careful with your new bud.
New from breeders Alaska Built, Purple Aurora is a 60% indica, 35% sativa, 5% ruderalis auto-flowering hybrid resulting from a cross of Purple Kush and Purple Auto. This compact plant is well suited for outdoor grows in short-season northern climates, and produces tight flowers with significant levels of CBD and flavors ranging from overripe berries to earth and spicy fruit.
Purple Aurora effects
