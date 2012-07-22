IndicaTHC 19%CBD 0%

Purple Kush

Purple Kush is a pure indica strain that emerged from the Oakland area of California as the result of crossing Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani. Its aroma is subtle and earthy with sweet overtones typical of Kush varieties. Blissful, long-lasting euphoria blankets the mind while physical relaxation rids the body of pain, sleeplessness, and stress.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Purple Kush

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Purple Kush strain effects

Reported by 2297 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Sleepy

Loading...

Hungry

Loading...

Relaxed

Purple Kush strain helps with

  • Stress
    43% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    36% of people say it helps with Pain
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Purple Kush products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Purple Kush near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Purple Kush strain reviews2,297

July 22, 2012
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Talkative
Loading...Dry eyes
Purple kush where do i start...lets see smoked a bowl of this and my body went straight into a relaxed state. It felt lovely, i decided to smoked another bowl right after and while i was packing it, i couldnt help but notice the sativa effects of the strain kicking in. I started wondering how high am i really? Im not a trippy type person but alot of weird/trippy stuff happened while i was high on PK. Stuff i couldnt even explain. It tripped me out but i was too high and relaxed to care. after an hour my eyes were extremely heavy but i wasnt too sleepy, just very relaxed. I decided to watch a movie and was high the whole time...love this indica Rate :9
571 people found this helpful
March 24, 2016
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
my diet is ruined. the weather channel is hilarious.
448 people found this helpful
October 8, 2016
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Giggly
One of the best indica strains I've experienced, it brightens up your supposedly dull day through giggles and one of the best body buzzes ever. I now understand why this strain is a classic.
202 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Purple Kush strain genetics

Purple Kush grow information

Type
indica
sativa
hybrid
Difficulty
easy
moderate
difficult
Height
short
average
tall
Yield
low
medium
high
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Purple Kush has four phenotypes, three of which typically express sativa influence while the fourth exhibits more indicia-like characteristics. Achieve best results when plants are grown large and not confined to pots. Purple Kush will grow wide rather than tall and will be ready for harvest following an 8-week flowering time. Plants require a dry outdoor climate.

Photos of Purple Kush

Show all