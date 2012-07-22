Purple Kush
Purple Kush is a pure indica strain that emerged from the Oakland area of California as the result of crossing Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani. Its aroma is subtle and earthy with sweet overtones typical of Kush varieties. Blissful, long-lasting euphoria blankets the mind while physical relaxation rids the body of pain, sleeplessness, and stress.
Purple Kush strain effects
Purple Kush has four phenotypes, three of which typically express sativa influence while the fourth exhibits more indicia-like characteristics. Achieve best results when plants are grown large and not confined to pots. Purple Kush will grow wide rather than tall and will be ready for harvest following an 8-week flowering time. Plants require a dry outdoor climate.