Purple kush where do i start...lets see smoked a bowl of this and my body went straight into a relaxed state. It felt lovely, i decided to smoked another bowl right after and while i was packing it, i couldnt help but notice the sativa effects of the strain kicking in. I started wondering how high am i really? Im not a trippy type person but alot of weird/trippy stuff happened while i was high on PK. Stuff i couldnt even explain. It tripped me out but i was too high and relaxed to care. after an hour my eyes were extremely heavy but i wasnt too sleepy, just very relaxed. I decided to watch a movie and was high the whole time...love this indica Rate :9