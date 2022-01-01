About this product
Add your logo to our custom lanyard vape holders! Perfect for holding many sized vapes and putting your logo right in front of your customers! Comes with a stretchy yet firm silicone ring that provides a tight hold. We can print sublimation or screen print to ensure you get the highest quality print. The silicone ring is 8mm.
Cannabispromotions.com is the leader in custom branded cannabis, marijuana, and smoke-related items including custom rolling papers, trays, grinders, lighters, and all of the products that you need to grow your cannabusiness. We make you our priority and have experts that will assist you with all of your branding to help grow your business.