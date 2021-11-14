About this product
About this strain
Anonymous OG effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
57% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Dizzy
14% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry eyes
14% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
14% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Eye pressure
14% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Fatigue
14% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!