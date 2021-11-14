Venom OG (Asphalt Plant) Follow us: A cross between Venom OG and Humboldt OG, Venom OG (now renamed Asphalt Plant) is a 50/50 Hybrid strain. The flowers are dense and bright green with protruding bright orange hairs that show purple colors towards the final weeks of flowering. Slight grape tasting OG with a Gas overload. Freshly cut flowers emit a strong tennis ball odor, but when cured this is replaced by a pure diesel. The flavor profile is something I have never encountered. It has a strong OG and gas flavor with a slight grape hint. Venom OG has long strong finish which evolves as you exhale and savor...And its a flavor to be savored.

