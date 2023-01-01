Blue City Diesel or New Blue Diesel, is a hybrid marijuana strain resulting from a cross of Blueberry and NYC Diesel. It is 60% Indica and has a high THC level of about 23% on average and a low CBD content of less than 1%. Its THC level can average at 17% and is known to get as high as 23%. Many reviewers have stated this is a good strain for mornings, being a pleasant and moderate high that lasts for up to three hours. It increases cerebral activity as well as energizes the consumer.
