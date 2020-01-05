Cereal Milk is a rare hybrid strain from Cookies. It has 50% Indica genes and 50% Sativa genes. Some probably won't believe Cereal Milk to be excessively strong, yet with these impacts and its high (18-23% normal THC level), Cereal Milk is regularly picked to treat those conditions of chronic stress, nausea or appetite loss, persistent agony, depression, and chronic pain

