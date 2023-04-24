In recent years, cannabis has become increasingly popular as a therapeutic herb and as a recreational substance. With the growing demand for cannabis, the cannabis seed market has grown substantially, with many companies offering a wide variety of cannabis seeds to choose from. One trend that has emerged in recent times is offering free cannabis seeds if the customer pays only for the shipping costs.



This offer has gained traction among cannabis enthusiasts, especially those who are on a budget. It is an excellent way for people to experiment with growing cannabis at home without breaking the bank. These companies typically offer a wide range of seeds, including indica, sativa, and hybrid strains, giving customers a lot of options to choose from.



The concept of offering free cannabis seeds is not new. Many companies have been offering free seeds for years as part of their marketing strategy. However, the catch was that customers had to buy other products to receive the free seeds. But the new trend of offering free cannabis seeds with only the shipping cost to pay has made it easier for people to get their hands on quality seeds without spending too much money.



One of the biggest advantages of free cannabis seeds is that they allow people to experiment with growing their own cannabis plants without making a significant investment. This way, people can test their growing skills and see if it's something they enjoy before investing in more expensive seeds or equipment.



Another benefit of free cannabis seeds is that they allow people to try different strains and find the ones that work best for them. Different strains have varying effects, and it can be challenging to find the right one without trying them first. Free seeds allow people to try out different strains without spending a lot of money.



However, it is essential to note that not all companies that offer free cannabis seeds are equal. Some companies may offer low-quality seeds, while others may charge exorbitant shipping fees. It is important to research the company and read reviews before making a purchase to ensure that you are getting quality seeds at a fair price.



In conclusion, the trend of offering free cannabis seeds if the customer pays for shipping is an excellent way for people to experiment with growing their own cannabis at home without breaking the bank. It allows people to try different strains and find the ones that work best for them. However, it is important to research the company and read reviews before making a purchase to ensure that you are getting quality seeds at a fair price.

