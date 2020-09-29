A sativa dominant Gary Payton is an ideal choice for daytime use. This balanced strain provides a relaxed energy that can help you smoothly sail through your day. Gary Payton is your average bud with purple blotches, large trichomes and average pistils. Cookies Gary Payton or just Gary Payton for short is bred by crossing the genetics of the Sativa-dominant cannabis strain The Y or ” Y Griega ” and the hybrid cannabis strain Snowman.

