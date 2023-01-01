Gorilla Glue Seeds are the perfect choice for cannabis seed collectors who are looking for a unique and flavorful experience.



Gorilla Glue is a result of the cross-breeding of several potent strains, resulting in a unique and complex flavor profile.



What sets Gorilla Glue apart is their high rosin content, which makes for a long-lasting and intense experience. The effects are known to be uplifting and energetic, making it a great choice for socializing or outdoor activities.

