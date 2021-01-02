Grape Ape, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. … Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time. Grape Ape is a tasty, memorable strain with strong indica roots. Its distinctive look and complex fruity flavor makes it an easy favorite — to say nothing of its incredibly potent body high.

Show more